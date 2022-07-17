Patricia Ann (Diego) Frazier

AUBURN - Patricia Ann (Diego) Frazier, 76, of Auburn, passed away January 1, 2022, in Carrollton, TX.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late, Nicholas and Carmella (Calverese) Diego and had previously resided in both Arizona and Texas for several years. Patty graduated from Central High School, Class of 1963.

She was a beautician for many years and previously worked for Thomas Kincade. Patty loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed listening to Country music.

She is survived by two children, son, Brian Frazier of TX, daughter, Lynette (Paul) Hartle of AZ; two brothers, Nicholas Diego, Ron (Lori) Diego all of Auburn; grandchildren Joseph and Justin Taber, Lexi Hartle, Dominic Frazier; two great-grandsons, Nicholas and Alexander; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by a brother Thomas Diego.

A memorial service for family and friends will be celebrated inside of St. Joseph's Mausoleum on July 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., with the Rev. Louis Vasile officiating.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.