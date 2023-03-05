Patricia Ann Treharne

Sept. 24, 1938 - Feb. 27, 2023

JAMESTOWN - Patricia Ann "Pat" Treharne, 84, of The Lutheran Home, Hultquist Place, and formerly of 517 Stowe St., Jamestown, NY, was called home to the Lord on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Patricia was born September 24, 1938, in Jamestown, WCA Hospital, and was the daughter of the late John and Carolina (Sienkiewicz) Doley, both of Jamestown, NY. She attended SS Peter and Paul Parochial School and Jamestown High Schools as a member of the Class of 1956.

Throughout her teens, Patricia worked in the family businesses at Carolina's Tea Room and the City View Dairy Bar. As an adult, Patricia worked in the Business Office at Bigelow's Department Store and spent the bulk of her professional career working for WCA Hospital in the Business Office, where she retired after 21 years. While working at WCA Hospital Patricia became a Certified Notary Public for the State of New York.

Patricia had a lifetime of many accomplishments, which included being a classically trained pianist, composer, singer, and performer. She was an avid writer of nonfiction, fiction, and poetry, won several writing contests including the Jamestown Post Journal Writers Forum Contest and won a full season gate pass to Chautauqua Institution, and won the Literacy Walk Poetry Contest with her poem, "Chestnut Flair", which was displayed on buildings in downtown Jamestown.

In her spare time, she was an avid gardener and bird watcher.

Patricia was a lifetime member of SS Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, where she married the love of her life, the late Robert Lee Treharne, Sr., who passed away two months prior to their 60th Wedding Anniversary.

In addition to her husband and parents, Patricia is also predeceased by her son, Robert Lee Treharne, Jr., Tallahassee, FL, and a grandson, Christopher Lee Treharne, of Clearwater, FL.

Patricia is survived by her two sons, John Treharne, of Jamestown, NY, David (Amelia) Treharne, Sr. of East Syracuse, NY; a grandson, David Treharne, Jr. and his fiance Bijan Ibrahim of Liverpool, NY; daughter-in-law, Vivienne Treharne, Tallahassee, FL; nephews Dane Treharne of Gerry, NY, Steve (Christine) of Wake Forest, NC; niece, Martha (Phillip) Carcione of Jamestown; great-nephews Phillip (Nicole) Carcione of Roanoke, VA, and Peter Carcione of Jamestown, NY; closest friends Craig and Diane West of East Greenbush, NY; as well as many extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023 in the Lind Funeral Home, 805 West 3rd St., Jamestown, NY 14701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 in SS Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 508 Cherry St., Jamestown, NY 14701. Interment will be in the family plot at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's name to SS Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church.

You may leave words of condolence at www.lindfuneralhome.com.