Patricia Ann Wellington

1942 — 2020

AUBURN — Patricia Ann Wellington, 77, of 28 Steel St., Auburn, died unexpectedly at her home July 28, 2020. Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Josephine Linnenbach Staub. She was formerly employed with Unity House and the Mercy Hospital. Patricia was a member of the YMCA where she enjoyed swimming and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church. She looked forward to her social clubs at the Boyle Center and crafting Bead jewelry. She was a loving thoughtful person who always remembered others by sending cards for all occasions.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, LeRoy R. Wellington, Sr.; two children, LeRoy R. Wellington, Jr. and Laura P. Wellington; and two sisters, Beverly (Murray) Lynch, Esther (Jim) Wood; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was precedeased by her sister, Ruth VanCamp.