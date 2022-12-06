Patricia Ann (Wilson) Parr

ROCHESTER — Patricia Ann (Wilson) Parr, 81, passed away Nov. 30, 2022 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY.

A lifelong resident of upstate New York, Pat graduated in 1959 from East High School in Auburn, NY and earned her Bachelor's degree and Teaching Certificate from SUNY Potsdam.

She was married to Philip Parr of Maine, NY for 60 years.

Besides her husband; Pat is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Slack (Scott George); and two grandchildren: Lee and Laurel Slack. She is also survived by her brother, Preston Wilson (Beverly Hammons), of Genoa, NY; her sister, Pamela Callahan (David), of Athens, OH; lifelong friends and first cousins: Marcia Walker, of Frederick, MD and Heather Cooper, of Lexington, KY; sister-in-law, Janis Stenbak, of Portland, ME; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Ruth Wilson, of Auburn, NY and brother-in-law, Roger Stenbak.

Pat was an accomplished pianist and vocalist who had a long and productive teaching career at Chestnut Ridge Elementary School in the Churchville-Chili School District. Her elementary school musical productions were a special delight for all. Pat also was a dedicated gardener, an avid antiques collector, and a resourceful student of local history. But, above all, she loved her family to whom she gave lifelong kindness and support.

A gathering and celebration of her life will be held at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 from 3 to 6 p.m. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Highland Hospital Palliative Care Department, c/o Highland Foundation, 300 East River Road, Rochester, NY 14627.