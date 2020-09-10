Patricia Anne Wiggins
AUBURN — Patricia Anne Wiggins, of Auburn, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Pat was the daughter of the late Paul and Kathleen McManus Hesse. Pat worked at the Cayuga County Clerk's Office and Cayuga County Board of Realtors for many years. She enjoyed reading, shopping and going to the casino. Pat was also a graceful ice skater in her youth and loved to bowl in tournaments. She will be missed for her wit and generous heart.
She is survived by; Son, Timothy Francis (Joanne), of N.C.; Daughters: Pamela Powers, of Oswego, Linda Williams, of Auburn, Kimberly Mayorga, of Vt., Gayle Rizzo (Carl), of Auburn; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; Brothers: Paul Hesse, of Auburn, Pete Hesse (Linda), of Norwich; mother-in-law, Doris Wiggins. Her pet and faithful companion Lexi.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Timothy Wiggins of 35 years, daughter, May Jane Costanzo, and granddaughter, Heather Lardeo.
The services will be held privately for the family. Burial will be at St. Joseph's' Cemetery. Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please don't vote for Mr. Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.