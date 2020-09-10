AUBURN — Patricia Anne Wiggins, of Auburn, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Pat was the daughter of the late Paul and Kathleen McManus Hesse. Pat worked at the Cayuga County Clerk's Office and Cayuga County Board of Realtors for many years. She enjoyed reading, shopping and going to the casino. Pat was also a graceful ice skater in her youth and loved to bowl in tournaments. She will be missed for her wit and generous heart.