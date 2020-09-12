× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia 'Bunny' E. (Wilcox) Snyder

Mar. 17, 1935 - Sept. 9, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, NY — Patricia "Bunny" E. (Wilcox) Snyder, 85, of Fayetteville, NY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Bunny was a native of Old Forge, NY and had resided there until her marriage to her late husband, Professor Glenn J. Snyder. They raised their family in Auburn, NY where they lived for many years. In 2008, she moved to Fayetteville.

During her career, she worked as an internal auditor with Auburn Savings Bank, Syracuse Savings Bank and finally Cayuga County Savings Bank, from which she retired. She was the first female president of the New York State Chapter of the Institute of Internal Auditors.

Survivors include her daughters: Leslie (Greg) Smith and Marguerite (Eamon) Massett; her grandchildren: Mary-Colleen Pink (Jeremy), Maureen Lombardi (Donald) and Ryan Massett; great-grandson, Lincoln Lombardi; great-grandson to-be, baby boy Pink; her brothers: Michael and Walter Wilcox and her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters: Laurine “Spark” Ehrensbeck and Edith Cornish.