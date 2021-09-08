Patricia (Burgman) Houlihan

LAKE PLACID, FL — Patricia (Burgman) Houlihan, wife, mother and friend, departed this life to begin the next part of her journey on Aug. 11, 2021, in Sebring, Fla. She was 84.

A graduate of Genoa Central School, Pat married her best friend Orville Burgman in 1954. The couple lived most of their married life in Genoa where they farmed and raised their family. After leaving farming, Pat worked in the offices of Turek Farms for many years, and served as the Genoa Town Clerk for 24 years.

Following Orville's passing in 1999, Pat met and married her second husband, Lawrence Houlihan in 2002. Larry helped heal her heart, and the couple traveled the states extensively in their RV before settling in Florida.

Pat was a voracious reader, easily able to finish a novel in a matter of days. She enjoyed bowling, playing Scrabble, watching Jeopardy! (few people could answer more questions than Pat!), rodeo and Yankees baseball with husband Larry.