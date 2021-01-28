Patricia Carol (nee Wooten) Shenk

April 17, 1935 - Jan. 21, 2021

AUBURN — Patricia Carol (nee Wooten) Shenk was called home by our Lord on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 following a brief illness. Born in Logan, WV on April 17, 1935, Pat concluded her earthly walk in Auburn.

Some of her accomplishments during her 85 year walk here; Owner and operator of two adult care homes (Summit House in Alton 1974-1984 and Summit ElderLodge in Moravia 1988-2017). She was also her HS class valedictorian, worked for the FBI in the 1950s, Member International Platform of Speakers, credited with changing laws in NYS for the improvement of nursing home operation, was listed in Who's Who of American Women, was an avid singer who sang on radio in the 1950s, taught Sunday School, started a fundraising group that built bridges and schools in impoverished regions of Africa. Created and headed numerous youth groups to foster healthy lifestyles and community outreach. Her life accomplishments are too many to list.

Pat was truly a person who loved and saw only the good in all people. Nobody that met her was not enriched by the experience. In her time here she helped out and inspired countless people of all walks. Her unshakable optimism was rooted in her love of Jesus Christ and the Trinity.