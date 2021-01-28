Patricia Carol (nee Wooten) Shenk
April 17, 1935 - Jan. 21, 2021
AUBURN — Patricia Carol (nee Wooten) Shenk was called home by our Lord on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 following a brief illness. Born in Logan, WV on April 17, 1935, Pat concluded her earthly walk in Auburn.
Some of her accomplishments during her 85 year walk here; Owner and operator of two adult care homes (Summit House in Alton 1974-1984 and Summit ElderLodge in Moravia 1988-2017). She was also her HS class valedictorian, worked for the FBI in the 1950s, Member International Platform of Speakers, credited with changing laws in NYS for the improvement of nursing home operation, was listed in Who's Who of American Women, was an avid singer who sang on radio in the 1950s, taught Sunday School, started a fundraising group that built bridges and schools in impoverished regions of Africa. Created and headed numerous youth groups to foster healthy lifestyles and community outreach. Her life accomplishments are too many to list.
Pat was truly a person who loved and saw only the good in all people. Nobody that met her was not enriched by the experience. In her time here she helped out and inspired countless people of all walks. Her unshakable optimism was rooted in her love of Jesus Christ and the Trinity.
Pat was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Ros Shenk, Sr., her parents, Jasper and Hatha (nee Bays) Wooten. She will always be loved by her children: Mark (Greenlee), Roanne, Ellen, and Ray, Jr., Timothy, and Zachary; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson (yes - that's FIVE generations). She was predeceased by brothers, Richard, John, George and survived by sister, Glenna and brother, William. She is also survived by countless nieces, nephews, and an army of friends and former colleagues. If anyone has been left out on this list - please forgive the author (son Tim).
There will be a private service scheduled for Patricia Shenk on Feb. 6, 2021 at the Pettigrass Funeral Home in Auburn, NY from 2 to 5 p.m. We ask if you would like to pay your respects please wear a mask and social distancing is a must. If you would like to send flowers please send them to the funeral home.
It is a gross understatement to state that Pat is sorely missed by many - we love you and that will never change - see you!.