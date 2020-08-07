× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Day (nee O'Brien)

Aug. 6, 2020

THROOP — Patricia Day, (nee O'Brien), 93, went joyfully home to be with Jesus, her Lord and savior on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at her home in Throop.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of William O'Brien and Marion DeWitt O'Brien. She graduated in 1944 from Moravia High School.

She was retried from Metropolitan life Insurance and Midstate Mutual insurance where she had worked for many years as an administrative assistant. Until her final illness she was an active member of the Second Baptist Church of Auburn for over 70 years, serving on numerous committees including the Hospitality Committee which brought her great joy in serving others. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and reading a good Christian book.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank William (Bill) Day. She is survived by her son, Richard (Esther), of Orange City, Florida; her daughter, Dorraine Watts (Kent), of Nashville, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Crystal Topel, of Orange City, Florida; Melissa Gill (Geoff), of Anchorage Alaska; Andrew (Kate), of Orlando, Florida; three great-grandchildren, Elijah Gill, Ethan Gill, and Miriam Topel; and the children of her heart, Chris and Becca Wintermute, of Little Falls, New York.