Patricia (DeLue) Glimpse

Patricia is survived by her husband, Joel Glimpse; sons: Matthew (Lexi), of Montezuma and Zachary, of Cleveland, OH; her granddaughter-to-be, Challahan; parents, Eugene and Eloise (Kilmer) DeLue; sister, Julie; brother, John; as well as her niece, Olivia DeLue; and nephew, Ivan DeLue; in-laws Nancy and Leman (Butch) Glimpse, Valerie (Glimpse) Decker, Amy (Glimpse) Martens (Thomas), Jamie (Sheri) Glimpse; nieces: Mackensey, Carrie, and Hannah Martens, Jennilee Ramos and Niko, Derrick Decker, and Tyler Glimpse; as well as aunts, uncles, and many cousins. Predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Winifred and Elmer Kilmer, Sr., paternal grandparents, Ivan and Cornelia DeLue.

At Patricia's request, please do not post any pictures or discuss her on Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media platform. If you choose to make a donation in Patricia's memory, please donate to the Federated Church of Port Byron. She was baptized in this church as well as both of her children, she was confirmed and married in this church and the congregation was very supportive to her throughout her life never asking for anything in return. She thanks them from the bottom of her heart.