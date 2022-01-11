 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  0
WEEDSPORT — Patricia E. Miller, 73, of Weedsport, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at home.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 55 years, John R. Miller, Jr.; children: Lori (Garry) Medlin, Kim (Scott) Wisniewski, Liz Miller, Jackie (Jim) Kirby, Charlotte (Paul) McCombie, John (Cassy) Miller, III, and Brandy (Todd) McGetrick; brothers: Richard Wilbur and Harry Wilbur, Jr.; sister Barbara Hostler; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5), Elbridge. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Riverview Cemetery, Baldwinsville. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the COPD Foundation.

