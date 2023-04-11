Patricia Ellen Welch

Dec. 1, 1936 - April 8, 2023

AUBURN — Patricia Ellen (Stapleton) Welch, 86, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in the Finger Lakes Center for the Living where she had been a resident since 2018. She joins her late husband Richard, on his birthday.

Patricia was born in Auburn on Dec. 1, 1936 to the late Joseph and Florence Stapleton and was a graduate of Holy Family High School.

Pat was employed for many years as a senior telephone operator at Auburn Correctional Facility, retiring in 1988. She was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church where she was a devout volunteer in both the rectory, as well as the food pantry. When not taking care of her grandchildren, you could find Pat playing golf with the "Highland Lassies."

Patricia is survived by her children: Mary Ellen (Tom) Corcoran, of Auburn, David Richard Welch, of Auburn, Kathy (Robert) Vigue, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, and Anne LoBello, of Baldwinsville. She treasured every moment with her eight grandchildren: Brian, Erin and Matthew Corcoran, Alex and Lauren Vigue, and Maggie, Emily and Jacob LoBello; along with many nieces and nephews. Pat is also survived by sister, Liz and her husband; brother-in-law, Jerry Secaur.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her sister, Peggy and brother-in-law, Bob Kelly and brother-in-law, Bob Welch and sister-in-law, Marlene.

The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Finger Lakes Center for the Living for providing such devoted and loving care to Patricia while she was there.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be conducted Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Patricia to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 85 East Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.