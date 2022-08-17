Patricia G. Lowe

Dec. 30, 1938 - Aug. 15, 2022

Patricia G. Lowe, born Dec. 30, 1938, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 after a short illness.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Claude and Mary (Bella) Hillsinger; her sisters: Norma Cuddeback, Darlene Becker and Beverly Bohemier; and a great-granddaughter, Veda C. Lowe.

She is survived by her four daughters: Janette Lowe (Chuck Miller), Kimberly Oliver (Tim McBride), Tracy Cardinale (Darren Cardinale) and Kelly Moore; seven grandchildren: Brandon Lowe, Ashley Gordon, Christopher Moore, Chelsey Maldonado (Josh Maldonado), Zachary Lowe (Dee Conger), Brooke Fitch (Jason Fitch), Emily Willet (Aaliyah Velazquez); and 10 great-grandchildren.

Patricia worked at Walmart and Welch Allyn for many years and later retired from General Products (TRW). She was an avid bowler and member of the 600 Club.

Patricia danced with Kathy Ryan, where she took tap and jazz classes and participated in many dance recitals. She was a great mother and great-grandmother. Patricia had a heart of gold and was eager to help anyone in need. She will be missed by many.

Calling hours and funeral will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in memory of Ms. Lowe to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, LLC - http://www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com.