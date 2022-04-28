Patricia G. (Moore) Rudney

Feb. 12, 1948 - April 25, 2022

WEEDSPORT — Patricia G. (Moore) Rudney, 74, of Weedsport, passed away April 25, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse. Born in Auburn on Feb. 12, 1948, Patricia was the daughter of the late Edward and Doris (O'Hara) Moore. She received her bachelor's degree from RIT and her master's degree from SUNY Oswego. Patricia was previously employed with the Syracuse City School District as an elementary art teacher.

She was an active member of the Weedsport Presbyterian Church and was always eager to help with church functions. Patricia was a member of the Weedsport Library Book Club, an arts and crafts group, and was on the Weedsport Rural Cemetery Board. She loved to try new foods with her daughters, and travel with both her family and friends, especially to Otty Lake in Perth, Ontario.

Patricia is survived by her daughters: Janet (Colin Downing) Rudney and Sarah (Jose) Leiva; her grandchildren: Lucy and Nora Leiva; doggy grandson, Tucker; her cat, Little P; and many close cousins and friends.

Calling hours for Patricia will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. The family requests that all attendees wear a face covering. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Weedsport Rural Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this summer. Contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the Weedsport Fire Department, Weedsport First Presbyterian Church, Rev Theatre, or Wayward Paws Cat rescue.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.