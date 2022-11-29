Patricia J. McNabb

AUBURN — Patricia J. McNabb, 80, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in The Commons following a short illness.

Patricia was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Joseph and Jane Reidy

She was a former resident of Salato Gardens, Cayuga, and NY.

Ms. McNabb is survived by her brothers: William, David, Edward, Bernard, Ronald and Timothy; her sisters: Deborah Brew, Kathryn Smith, and Susan Treat; several nieces and nephews.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents, and her siblings: Joseph, Shirley, Paul, Jean, Thomas, Richard and longtime companion Loel Howell.

Per Patricia wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Private burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

The family would like to thank the staff of the 7th floor of The Commons for the wonderful care Patricia received from them.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or plant a tree in memory of Patricia.