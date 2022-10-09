Patricia J. 'Patti' Bishop

March 9, 1943 - Oct. 2, 2022

AUBURN - Patti Bishop of the Boyle Center passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in the Commons following a brief illness.

Patti was born March 9, 1943 in Auburn, NY the daughter of the late Harold and Adelaide (Secor) Muth. She was a lifelong resident of the Auburn area.

She was a retired employee of TRW with over 41 years as a Production Worker. In her retirement she volunteered tirelessly at various service organizations including the Finger Lakes Center for Living. She was recognized by the NYS Office for the Aging for outstanding volunteer contributions in 2019. In 2018 she was rewarded as Senior Citizen of the Year.

Patti is survived by her sisters Gerry Foster and Joan O'Hara; brothers Wayne Muth and James Muth; her sister-in-law, Donna Reynolds; close family members Dr. Vikki O'Connor, William (Sandra) Gibbs; Godson, Corey O'Connor (Chelsea Bizzari); beloved nieces Denise Nevidomsky and Amanda McKeen; nephews Thomas (Toni) Reynolds and James Reynolds; several other nieces and nephews and many close friends.

Patti was predeceased by her parents and brother Richard Muth.

In accordance with Patti's wishes services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Patti's memory to the SCAT VAN, 17 Nelson St., Suite #3, Auburn, NY 13021.

