Patricia Jean (Collins) Purington

April 10, 1954 - Dec. 4, 2022

PINCKNEY, MI — Patricia Jean (Collins) Purington, beloved wife, stepmother, sister, and friend, died peacefully at home in Pinckney, MI on Dec. 4, 2022 after a battle with a debilitating disease PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy).

Patty was born on April 10, 1954, a rare sunny day in Auburn, NY. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1972 while accumulating an amazing number of friends. She left central NY to study hospitality management, worked in the service industry in Texas and owned an athletic juice bar in Tampa, FL. In 1992, Patty went to her 20th high school reunion and reconnected with her old friend and future husband, Jim. Patty moved to Michigan in 1995 to enjoy life on a beautiful, quiet lake with Jim.

Patty's vibrant smile, loving spirit, and desire to help others brought her to the real estate business. She took her brokers license and started her own business, Integrity Real Estate LLC in 2013. Patty was the president of the Women's Council of Realtors, and was awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award several times, along with numerous other awards. She donated back to the community by volunteering for Salvation Army, LACSA, Food Bank and many other causes. Her passion was entertaining neighbors and friends -- new and old -- at the lake. In 2015, she purchased a house in Cape Coral, FL and, as promised, was able to return annually to enjoy the warm sunny Florida winters.

Patty will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. The friends made in her journey are all indebted. She was always the kindest, most loving, genuine, sweetest spirit in a group, putting everyone's needs and wishes above her own.

Her family ... Patty is survived by her husband of 22 years, James M Purington, Jr., of Pinckney MI; mother, Barbara Collins, of Auburn, NY; stepchildren: Zachary J. Purington, of Scipio, NY, Christopher J. Purington, of Farmington, MI, and Natasha (Roby) P. Shamas, of San Jose, CA; sister, Lynne Collins; brothers: James Collins and Thomas (Jen) Collins; step-grandchildren: Kyla and Tucker Purington, of Auburn; niece, Katie Gratton (Arnie); and nephews: Keller and Jack, all of Auburn NY. Her best friend Gizmo. Preceded in death by her father, Patrick Collins.

Patty's Celebration of Life will be held at the Knights of Columbus in Auburn from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.