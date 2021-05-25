Patricia Jean Harris

UNION SPRINGS — Patricia Jean Harris, beloved daughter of Scott and Mary "Pat" Harris; sister of Scott, Jr. (Wendy), of Auburn, NY, and Jamie (Melissa), of Newington, CT, and loving aunt of Karleigh and Devin (Auburn) and Livia and Ethan (Newington) passed away on May 20, 2021. Her family was blessed to have had Patty in their lives for the 38 years she shared her affection, hugs, and sense of humor, and they will cherish memories of her smiling, loving, and happy countenance.

Patty was born and raised in Skaneateles, NY. She happily lived much of her adult life in Union Springs, NY in a Mozaic residence for people with special needs. The family would like to offer special thanks to the wonderful staff of Mozaic, whose caring and dedication contributed so much to her growth and development.

In addition to her parents, her brothers and their families, Patty is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was instantly adored by everyone who knew her.

Calling hour will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles, with a service directly following at 11 a.m.

Donations in Patty's memory may be made by cash or check to Mozaic, Attn: Community Relations, 1083 Waterloo-Geneva Rd., Waterloo, NY, 13165.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.