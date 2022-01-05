Patricia L. (Connors) Murray

AUBURN — Patricia L. (Connors) Murray, 83, of Auburn, passed away New Year's Day 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Francis and Regina (McMillen) Connors. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed time spent in the Adirondack's and in her trailer on Cayuga Lake. She was an avid dog lover.

She is survived by her son, Dennis (Lynette) Murray; daughter-in-law, Gail Murray; grandchildren: Erin (Steven), McKayla and Alex Murray; great-granddaughter, Harper Johnson; siblings: Thomas (Susan) Connors, Alyce "Katherine" Black, Richard (Joanne) Connors, William (Clari) Connors, Robert Connors; as well as several, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her husband, Cornelius and son, Michael Murray.

A calling hour will be held this Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until noon, with services to immediately follow, all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

To know Patricia was to love her. She will be forever missed by all of the special people who were part of her life.