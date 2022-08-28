Patricia Louise Kiskamp

March 17, 1942 - Aug. 10, 2022

NORTH RIDGEVILLE - Patricia Louise Kiskamp (nee Exley), age 80, of North Ridgeville, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home. She was born on March 17, 1942 in Aliquippa, PA and has been a resident of North Ridgeville since 1994, moving from California.

She worked as a school bus driver aide in the North Ridgeville School System for many years and made life-long friendships.

Pat's greatest joy was being a mother and spending time with her family. She enjoyed being a coach/team mom for her children's many youth sport teams and felt great pride in their growth and accomplishments through their college years and adulthood. Pat loved being "Gammy Pat" and cherished every moment she spent with her grandchildren.

Pat deeply loved her husband John. They enjoyed RV camping and hours of cribbage and card games, where her competitive spirit was always on display.

She was an avid reader, Cleveland sports fan, and loved cooking for family and friends. And, in recent years, she treasured her weekly Friday family calls and being an official "zoomer".

Patricia is survived by her children Tracey Higgins (Sue), Shawn (Nanette) Higgins and Kelley (Darrin) Higgins; stepsons Russell (Kari) Kiskamp, Stephen Kiskamp and David (Kim) Kiskamp; grandchildren Reiley, Grady and Maggie Higgins and Taylor Kiskamp; brother Mike Exley; many nieces and nephews; Gary Higgins (former spouse); and dear friend Pat Kordish.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband John Kiskamp; son Kevin Higgins; parents Earl and Carolyn Exley; and sister Sherry Cicora.

Memorial Service Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in the Bogner Family Funeral Home, 36625 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville, where family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be private.

For further information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com.