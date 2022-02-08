Patricia M. Rose

Patricia's greatest pride and joy were her children. The love she had for them extended to everyone that was fortunate enough to be in her life. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her children, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and to every child in her life. For Patty family was everything. She had a pure loving heart, and was always there for anyone who needed her, at any time. She was generous beyond compare, and exuded nothing but love and joy to those around her. She was blessed to have her friendships with Mary Moore and Judi Tamburrino, her best friends since childhood, who have been there for her, always, as she was for them. No words can describe how much she will be missed, and we will all have amazing memories of her beautiful heart and spirit. Heaven has gained an amazing angel.