Patricia M. Rose
THROOP — Patricia M. Rose, 67, of Throop, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at her residence following an extended illness.
Patricia was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late Michael and June Schultz Pinchak. She was a graduate of Port Byron High School. She had been employed by Owens-Brockway Glass until her retirement in 2016.
Patricia's greatest pride and joy were her children. The love she had for them extended to everyone that was fortunate enough to be in her life. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her children, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and to every child in her life. For Patty family was everything. She had a pure loving heart, and was always there for anyone who needed her, at any time. She was generous beyond compare, and exuded nothing but love and joy to those around her. She was blessed to have her friendships with Mary Moore and Judi Tamburrino, her best friends since childhood, who have been there for her, always, as she was for them. No words can describe how much she will be missed, and we will all have amazing memories of her beautiful heart and spirit. Heaven has gained an amazing angel.
She is survived by her sons: Eric (Sarah) Rose, of Sennett and Justin Rose, of Lakeland; two grandchildren: Aaden and Zachary Rose; a step-daughter, Erin (Robert) Quinn; and their children: Kylen and Piper. Also surviving are her sisters: Kathleen Ross, of Throop, Lori (Joel) Horner, of Elbridge; her brother, Stephen Pinchak, of Auburn; her sister-in-law, Marlene Pinchak, of Jordan; nieces and nephews; and cousins; and her former husband, John Rose. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael Pinchak in 2014.
Friends are invited to call Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, 13021. To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.