Patricia (McLane) Costisick

AUBURN — Patricia (McLane) Costisick, 93, of The Grove, Auburn NY, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at Matthew House.

Along with her late husband Joseph Costisick, they were residents for many years on 2nd Avenue, Owasco, raising five children. They were founding members of Sacred Heart Church. Pat was a graduate of East High School, and retired from the New York Telephone Co./Verizon with 35 years of service. She was the daughter of James E. And Eva (Beaudin) McLane.

A member of The Telephone Pioneers, she always enjoyed gathering with her many friends. Pat enjoyed her Irish music, attending all grandchildren's events, playing golf, traveling, most of all being a great mom and grandmother were her activities.

Surviving are four daughters: Anne Costisick (John Bocon), of Hingham, MA, Suzanne Gauthier, of Auburn, Casey (Mike) Aldrich, of Auburn, Mary Jo Costello (James) of Penfield; grandchildren: Alexandra (Patrick), John Samuel (Elle), Chris (Chelsea), David (Kalisi), Jim, Jackie (Chase), Mike, Kaitlyn; and three great-grandchildren: Delaney, Luc, Marc; and several nieces nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, son, David, brothers: Dick, Raymond, Paul and sisters: Margaret, Jean, Helen, Marion, Elizabeth and Evelyn.