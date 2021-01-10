Patricia Mead

AUBURN - Patricia Mead, 76, of Auburn, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, following an extended illness. Pat was born in Pentna Poland, the daughter of the late Peotr and Tekla Tarbay.

At the age of five she and her family were forced to move by the Polish Government from East to West territory that was once occupied by Germany before the war. She attended school there before coming to America at the age of 16, to live with her aunt

Patty worked for Sylvania/Philips for 20 years, until the company moved. It was there that she met her husband William. She was later employed by the Cayuga County Buildings Department, retiring in 2006. She made many loyal friends there who supported her until her death.

Her pride and joy were daughters and granddaughters, proud to be their "Babci". She looked forward to their visits and enjoyed cooking and baking their favorite meals and treats. A truly altruistic person, Patty always put other's needs ahead of her own, demonstrating how to be a positive and hard working example, even through difficulties. She loved working outdoors in the summer, taking care of her vegetable and flower gardens.