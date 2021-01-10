Patricia Mead
AUBURN - Patricia Mead, 76, of Auburn, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, following an extended illness. Pat was born in Pentna Poland, the daughter of the late Peotr and Tekla Tarbay.
At the age of five she and her family were forced to move by the Polish Government from East to West territory that was once occupied by Germany before the war. She attended school there before coming to America at the age of 16, to live with her aunt
Patty worked for Sylvania/Philips for 20 years, until the company moved. It was there that she met her husband William. She was later employed by the Cayuga County Buildings Department, retiring in 2006. She made many loyal friends there who supported her until her death.
Her pride and joy were daughters and granddaughters, proud to be their "Babci". She looked forward to their visits and enjoyed cooking and baking their favorite meals and treats. A truly altruistic person, Patty always put other's needs ahead of her own, demonstrating how to be a positive and hard working example, even through difficulties. She loved working outdoors in the summer, taking care of her vegetable and flower gardens.
She was a communicant of SS Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, and an active member of the St. Mary's and Altar Rosary Societies, volunteering at church dinners and festivals.
Patty is survived by her husband of 54 years, William; daughters Deborah (Patrick Montgomery) and Amy (David) Mesmer; granddaughters Hannah, Abbey, and Libby; her sister Helena Ciok; and brother Vasyl Tarbay; brother-in-law James (Laurie) Mead; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Stephen and sister Mary.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Joseph Graney and his wonderful staff for their exceptional care over the years.
Funeral services for Patty will be at 10:30 AM Monday, January 11, 2021 in SS Peter & Paul Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends are invited to call from 9:30 AM at the church. Masks are required and all Covid Guidance will be strictly observed
Contributions in Pat's memory can be made to SS Peter & Paul Church, or Hospice of the Finger Lakes. To leave a condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com