Patricia 'Pat' Francesca Rittenhouse

Feb. 22, 1929 - July 3, 2022

CLINTON, CT — Patricia "Pat" Francesca Rittenhouse died peacefully on July 3, 2022 at home surrounded by many loving family members. Pat was born on Feb. 22, 1929 in Morristown, NJ to Robert Thomas Slater and Aileen Adam Rittenhouse. Pat was raised by her grandmother, Martha Adam Rittenhouse, and during her youth lived and was educated in many towns throughout the Northeast.

She spent her teen years working the pony rides at Asbury Park, NJ where she developed a life-long love of horses and riding. Along with the boys on staff, Pat was in charge of boarding horses and fitting the animals for saddles and horseshoes.

In 1950, she married Robert "Bob" John Mikus of White Plains, NY and over the next 25 years, she and Bob raised their three children on a small dairy farm in LaGrangeville, NY. During that time, Pat graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marist College, followed by a Master's degree from Fordham University. With those degrees, she went to work for the Spackenkill School District in the Town of Poughkeepsie and taught Spanish to high school and middle school students for 21 years.

After Pat "retired" from teaching, she moved to Aurora, NY and pursued employment as a National Park Ranger at the Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls, NY for six years and afterward, returned to teaching and taught Spanish and Latin at Tyburn Academy in Auburn, NY. Her time teaching at Tyburn, (where she was known as "Dona Pat"), plus private tutoring, went on well into her late 70s, early 80s.

In 2012, Pat moved to Clinton, CT and lived with her oldest son David and daughter-in-law Tina until her death. Pat was an avid reader and life-long student of history, the arts, and classical music. She was an accomplished artist who loved to sketch horses, people, and landscapes. Everywhere Pat lived, she was involved with the local Episcopal Parish and served as choir director, choir member, lay reader, and chalice administrator. She loved the Episcopal Church and its liturgies and music.

She will be missed dearly by her three children and their spouses: David R. and Tina Mikus, of Clinton, CT, Todd R. and Lori Mikus, of Wappingers Falls, NY and Kyra R. and Christopher Sheehan, of Canton, CT; along with her grandchildren: Sarah Trichardt, of Denver, CO, David Mikus, Jr., of Old Saybrook, CT, Michael J. Mikus, of Fort Pierce, FL, Matthew Mikus, of Poughkeepsie, NY, Erica J. Sheehan, of West Hartford, CT and Emma L. Sheehan, of Canton, CT; and great-granddaughter, Zoe Nelson, of Poughkeepsie, NY; plus many other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 232 Durham Road, Madison, CT on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. Burial of her ashes will occur in the Memorial Garden at the church. A reception will follow in the parish hall after the services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church; donations are accepted by check or on-line.