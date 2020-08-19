× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia 'Pat' R. Church

OWASCO — Patricia "Pat" R. Church, 78, of Owasco, passed away from health complications on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Pat was born in Cortland, NY, the daughter of the late Lee Orville and Genevieve Drake Randall and was a graduate of Dryden High School.

Prior to retiring from TRW in Union Springs, she also worked in the shipping department at Guaranteed Parts and Reva Plastics. She loved playing golf with her many friends in the Thursday morning ladies league at Auburn Country Club and during the winters at the Betmar community courses in Florida. It was at a Betmar course where she scored her "hole-in-one," a proud moment for her. For Pat, it was simply being "Nana" that gave her the greatest blessings and pride in her life; it allowed her a chance to be a kid again!