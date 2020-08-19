Patricia 'Pat' R. Church
OWASCO — Patricia "Pat" R. Church, 78, of Owasco, passed away from health complications on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Pat was born in Cortland, NY, the daughter of the late Lee Orville and Genevieve Drake Randall and was a graduate of Dryden High School.
Prior to retiring from TRW in Union Springs, she also worked in the shipping department at Guaranteed Parts and Reva Plastics. She loved playing golf with her many friends in the Thursday morning ladies league at Auburn Country Club and during the winters at the Betmar community courses in Florida. It was at a Betmar course where she scored her "hole-in-one," a proud moment for her. For Pat, it was simply being "Nana" that gave her the greatest blessings and pride in her life; it allowed her a chance to be a kid again!
Pat is survived by her daughter, Lori DeBois, of Montezuma; grandchildren, Mark (Kim) DeBois and their children, Damon and Claire, of New Jersey; Kari (Adam) Tetzlaff and their children, Gwen, Olivia, Tyler, and Noah, of Rochester; and Sam (Shannon) DeBois and their children, Cameron, Lincoln, and Brienna, of Owasco; and finally her beloved "SO" of many years, Carl Campagnola, and his family. Her treasured four-legged friends, Randy and Willy, both predeceased her, and it was because of her neighborhood walks with them that she met many more dear friends. She undoubtedly had the "gift of gab" with anyone, anywhere, who smiled at or acknowledged her. Nana's quick wit, unfiltered at times, always brought smiles to everyone around her.
Friends are invited to call on the family Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. A private funeral service will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in memory of Pat to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.
