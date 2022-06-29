Patricia 'Patty, Pat' (Powers) Mahon

Sept. 1, 1949 - May 25, 2022

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, FL. — Patricia "Patty, Pat" (Powers) Mahon, 72, of Homosassa Springs, FL., passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022. Pat was born on Sept. 1, 1949 in Auburn, NY, one of 16 children born to William Edward Powers and Victoria Mary Fronczek.

A 1968 graduate of Moravia Central School, Pat spent the next 20+ years on the West Coast, eventually settling to Central Florida.

She is survived by husband, Carl Mahon; daughter Amy; and granddaughter Elizabeth; and a host of godchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews.

For full obituary and to share memories and photos of Patricia go to: https://everloved.com/life-of/patricia-mahon/.