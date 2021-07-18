Patricia Souhan Karpinski

Oct. 11, 1935 - July 15, 2021

AUBURN - Patricia Souhan Karpinski, 85, of Auburn, NY passed away on July 15, 2021 at home.

Patricia was born in Seneca Falls, NY on October 11, 1935, daughter of the late Frances "Bud" and Clara Souhan. Patricia graduated from Trinity College. She was a teacher and NYS milk inspector for years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Arthur A. Karpinski. She is survived by her son, Arthur (Karen) Karpinski; two grandchildren, Alex and Charles (Kate) Karpinski as well as two great grandchildren, Jack and Maddie Mae.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jordan Fire Dept., 1 N. Hamilton St., Jordan, NY 13080.