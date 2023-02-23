Patrick proudly served in the United States Army from 1957-1959. He graduated from Georgetown University with a BS and New York University with an MBA. Patrick was employed with Chase Manhattan Bank as the Vice President. He volunteered with various organizations throughout his life, including President of the Men's Club and volunteer firefighter in Pelham, NY, President of the NYC Rotary Club, Chairman of the Salvation Army Manhattan Advisory Board, Chairman of the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Bronx, NY, President of both the Winterhaven Hospital Auxiliary and the Homeowners Association Winterhaven, FL, Meals on Wheels, FL, Auburn Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was an avid fan of the New York Mets and the New York Giants. Patrick had an incredible sense of humor and his joke telling will be missed by all who knew and loved him.