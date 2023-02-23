Patrick B. Dunn
Mar. 21, 1936 - Feb. 21, 2023
AUBURN - Patrick B. Dunn, 86, of Auburn, passed away February 21, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 21, 1936, Patrick was the son of the late Dr. Edward P. and Ruth (Wood) Dunn.
Patrick proudly served in the United States Army from 1957-1959. He graduated from Georgetown University with a BS and New York University with an MBA. Patrick was employed with Chase Manhattan Bank as the Vice President. He volunteered with various organizations throughout his life, including President of the Men's Club and volunteer firefighter in Pelham, NY, President of the NYC Rotary Club, Chairman of the Salvation Army Manhattan Advisory Board, Chairman of the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Bronx, NY, President of both the Winterhaven Hospital Auxiliary and the Homeowners Association Winterhaven, FL, Meals on Wheels, FL, Auburn Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was an avid fan of the New York Mets and the New York Giants. Patrick had an incredible sense of humor and his joke telling will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Patrick's family would like to extend their gratitude to the Finger Lakes Center for Living and Auburn Community Hospital, for the excellent care and compassion they provided.
Patrick is survived by his sisters Alice (Dr. Patrick) Buttarazzi, Mary (George) Boyt, Florence Burkett, and Dorothy Dunn; his brother, Dr. Michael Dunn; and over 104 nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Patrick was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne Dunn.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick's memory may be made to Feed the Children.
Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.