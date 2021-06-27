Patrick Bumpus

NAPLES, FL - Patrick Bumpus, 69, played to win. For Patrick DeLany Bumpus, it was as much about the joy of doing something as the end result. There was seemingly no sport that escaped his interest, no challenge he wasn't game for. He looked for opportunities to succeed and put his all into realizing them. His one caveat, it had to be fun.

Patrick was a flame retardant innovator. As a 34-year old entrepreneur, he could help you find long-lasting products to clean and fireproof your public school's stage curtains or any porous surface — and it would meet the state's new fire code. With his business, it was all about chemistry. He found and obtained the rights to products which opened the door for International Fire-Shield, Inc. to flourish. In that time, he collected some good stories.

Early on, youngest sister Joanne needed to be kept busy, and Patrick volunteered her to help with product testing by spending an entire day in the laundromat continuously washing and drying treated fabric samples. Part of Patrick's success could be attributed to his speed, ambidexterity, and fearlessness.