Patrick D. Nolan

Sept. 12, 1968 - April 18, 2022

TAMPA, FL/formerly of AUBURN - Patrick D. Nolan, formerly of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly in Tampa, FL on April 18, 2022.

He was born on September 12, 1968, the son of Bruce T. Nolan and Mary E. (Fennessy) Nolan. Patrick graduated form Auburn High School and resided in Auburn working various jobs.

It was spring of 2007 Patrick decided to move to Florida, and there he found a home in Tampa Bay. Patrick worked the past 13 years performing building and ground maintenance for the Barrister Building in downtown Tampa. Patrick enjoyed working every day in the warmth and sunshine of Florida, he enjoyed the tenants of the office building and looked forward to assisting them each day.

Patrick loved all sports, and after several years in Tampa, Patrick became an avid Tampa Bay Lightning fan. He would attend Bolts games whenever he had the opportunity. However, Patrick's true love of football never faded nor did his love of the Buffalo Bills and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Patrick looked forward to every September when football season would start, hoping to cheer the Bills to a Super Bowl.

Patrick is survived by his son Sean Patrick Nolan; his mother Mary E. (Fennessy) Nolan; his siblings Tom (Terry) Nolan, Maureen (Tracy) Harrienger, and Michele ("Gus") Bell; several nieces, nephews; aunts and uncles and cousins. Patrick was predeceased by his father Bruce T. Nolan, who he greatly missed with all his heart and the mother of his son Lori Scott.

The family would also like to acknowledge Bill Hutchcraft, Patrick's boss, mentor and personal friend. Bill not only provided Patrick with a job that he loved, but he also gave him a purpose and a great sense of faith. Our family will be forever indebted to Bill and his wife Tricia for their generosity and kindness.

A Memorial Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 85 North Street, Auburn with the Reverend Michael Brown as Celebrant. Internment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church prior to mass.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.