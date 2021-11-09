Patrick J. Kelly

May 4, 1943 – Nov. 4, 2021

AUBURN — Patrick J. Kelly, 78, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 surrounded by his family at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Surviving are his children: Mary "Dee" Solomon (Shawn), Ryan Kelly (Jessica); their mother, Kathleen (Crowe) Kelly; and granddaughters: Emma, Marlee, and Nora Solomon. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas Kelly (Faith) from Kingwood, TX;, sister, Joanne White, of Camillus, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours.

A private Mass will be held with the family at their convenience. A Celebration of Life will be held in Patrick's honor at the Knights of Columbus, 47 Market St. Auburn, NY Sunday Nov. 21, 2021 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Patrick Kelly can be made to Central New York PGA; Rocky Kelly Pro-Junior Golf Tournament, 5011 Jamesville Rd., Jamesville, NY 13078.

