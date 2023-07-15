Patrick Joseph Buttarazzi, M.D.

Patrick Joseph Buttarazzi, M.D., 88, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2023, following a brief illness. He was born in Rochester, NY and raised by his mother, Philomena, and his uncles, Pat D'Angelo and the Rev. John Nacca.

He graduated from Aquinas Institute in 1951, Villanova University in 1955 and Georgetown University School of Medicine in 1959. He began his residency in general surgery at Georgetown, interrupted temporarily when drafted into the U.S. Army Medical Corps and attached to the 101st Airborne Division. After residencies in urology at the University of Rochester and Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia, he opened his practice in his adopted hometown of Auburn, NY. Dr. Buttarazzi was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Board of Urology. He also served as Chief of Surgery at Auburn Memorial Hospital (now Auburn Community Hospital).

Renowned for his intellect, breadth of knowledge, wisdom, and compassion, many referred to him simply as "The Doc." The Doc was as comfortable in the company of leading figures in medicine and politics as he was with the many colorful characters of Auburn. Doc often said that he practiced medicine because he "loved people," particularly those who struggled with tough times, as he had in his childhood. Colleagues who stood beside him in the operating room can attest to his skills as a surgeon just as his thousands of patients will note his empathy. Though his sports "prognostication" prowess had lost steam over the last few years, his medical acumen remained sharp to the point that he was diagnosing himself as a patient up until his final hours.

He loved children, so much so that he, with his bride Alice, gladly took up our Lord on the opportunity to share in creation itself, blessing the world with 14 children – eight boys and six girls. You could find him and Alice entertaining the brood at Skaneateles Ski Club, Owasco Country Club, Edgewater Beach Club or supporting them as spectators in their varied athletic pursuits.

More importantly, he passed along to them the importance of being conscientious and industrious but above all, being kind to those from all walks of life. He will always be "Pop-Pop" to his 58 grandchildren, who will share with their children the stories of their irascible but uniquely funny and charismatic grandfather.

Dr. Buttarazzi's wife of 63 years, Alice Dunn Buttarazzi, of Auburn, survives him as does his older brother, Ronald Buttarazzi (wife, Mary), of Fairport, NY; his children: John Buttarazzi, Patrick Buttarazzi, Jr., Edward Buttarazzi, Florence McDonough, Michael Buttarazzi, Robert Buttarazzi, Joseph Buttarazzi, Mary Clark, William Buttarazzi, Amy Ryan, Anne Marie Monahan, Daniel Buttarazzi, Emily Hall and Alison McCarthy and their spouses want to thank all those nurses, doctors, aides, custodians and all the staff of Auburn Community Hospital who made their final days with him a moment of grace. Doc loved his in-home helpers, especially the dedication of Jennifer Peterson, who is a paragon of mercy under fire.

He had a notoriously sarcastic wit through which he demonstrated his love and affection for family and friends. Doc's army of automobile drivers and his cadre of companions are worthy of canonization for being on the receiving end of his scorching. The family would also like to thank the people of the great City of Auburn, especially the proprietors, entertainers and servers found in the restaurants that Pat and Alice frequented on their hot dates; you always made them feel welcomed and gave flavor and texture to a blessed and beautiful life well lived.

A celebratory wake for Dr. Buttarazzi will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 299 Clark St. on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. St. Mary's Catholic Church, 15 Clark St., will host a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery on Lake Avenue. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Tyburn Academy (www.tyburnacademy.com/donate) and/or Backstretch Employee Service Team of NY (www.bestbackstretch.org).

Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.