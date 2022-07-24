WEEDSPORT — Patrick Joseph Lawler, 62, of Weedsport, passed away on July 19, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. Born in Auburn on Oct. 5, 1959, Patrick was the son of the late Edward J. and Ann (Kramer) Lawler.

Patrick is survived by his loving family and friends: his niece, Ella (Will) Lawler-Manitta; his nephew, Michael Patrick (Sarah) Lawler-Yawney; his close friends, who were like family to him: Kari (Chip) Murphy and Margie (Doug) DiRisio Duger, with their children; his stepmother, Mary Lawler; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his parents, Patrick was predeceased by his sister, Kathy Lawler in 2020.