Patrick 'P.J.' J. Lacey

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL — Patrick "P.J." J. Lacey, 65, passed away on Jan. 19, 2021 from complications of the COVID virus. P.J. was born in Auburn and grew up in the Sherwood/Aurora area. He was the son of Marge (Kennedy) and Harry Lacey. He was a graduate of Southern Cayuga Central ('73) and SUNY Morrisville Culinary School.

P.J. married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Dempsey, in 1976 and they resettled in Florida where he worked in hospital food service and she was a registered nurse. They raised two daughters, Lauren and Leah, in the New Port Richey area until Patty's death in 2010.

During the last 10 years, P.J. fought the effects of cancer and overcame it, but he was too weakened to fight off the coronavirus. His most enjoyable times were spent with his family, immediate and extended.

He will be mourned and remembered with much laughter and great stories by his daughters: Lauren Johannesmeyer (Jonathan), of Huntsville, AL and Leah Lacey, of New Port Richey; his grandchildren: Kennedy, Charlie, Henry and Jack Johannesmeyer; and his siblings: Katie Lacey, of Auburn, Margaret O'Leary, of Dennis, MA, and James (Darlene) Lacey, of Milford, CT; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.