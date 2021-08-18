Patrick R. Patterson

Jan. 30, 1990 - Aug. 15, 2021

AUBURN — Patrick Rene Patterson, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Auburn Memorial Hospital after a long battle with diabetes and complications from pneumonia. He was 31 years old.

Patrick was born on Jan. 30, 1990, in Syracuse, NY. Besides having a smile that would light up a room, a laugh that was so contagious it would make you cry, he had many great accomplishments, he loved football and everyone he came in contact with. Patrick graduated from Auburn High School in 2008, after winning the 2006 NYS AA High School Football Championship alongside his football brothers. He was named the offensive lineman MVP, received the Key to the City and went on to earn multiple college degrees including a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Queens College.

He is survived by his loving parents, Rene Patterson and Lori Patterson-Fluno; stepfather, Charles Fluno; sister, Courtaney Patterson (Jeremy Warters); little brother, Matthew Patterson; nieces: Lilly and Mae Warters; several relatives and true friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents Richard L. Patterson, Marilyn McGrath and James Simonton.

Calling hours will be held at Pettigrass Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with his Mass of Christian burial in St. Mary's Church, Clark Street, Auburn to follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Skaneateles, NY. Contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association in Patrick's honor, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. https://www.diabetes.org/donate/ldonate-in-honor?s.