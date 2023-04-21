Patti Rose Withers

Feb. 21, 1958 - April 17, 2023

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL — Patti Rose Withers, 65, passed away in Zephyrhills, FL on Sunday, April 17, 2023 following a short illness.

Patti is survived by her brother, Michael, of Zephyrhills; and her sisters: Shelly, of Le Roy, NY, and Karen, of Auburn, NY. She was predeceased by her parents, Eleanor and Eugene Withers. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A lifelong fan of SU basketball, Patti was also an accomplished athlete of sorts, herself. She spent many years as an umpire. She traveled with the women's softball team from SUNY Binghamton to Peru for international competition back in the 70s. She also traveled in Europe.

Patti taught in a variety of schools for 20 years, including schools in NY and FL until she became disabled. She was a dedicated teacher, often going into her own pocket to purchase supplies for students. She taught French and Spanish, and could also speak other languages, including German, Swahili, Hebrew, and Chinese to varying degrees. She held a Master's degree from The Ohio State University.

Patti was blessed to have the devoted friendship of Jackie and Coral for many, many years, and the companionship of her beloved dog, Scooter.

Patti loved to draw, to embroider, and to make decorative boxes as gifts. An avid reader, Patti amassed a large collection of true crime books over the years, and she loved television crime shows.

Patti was a kind, generous, funny, and self-deprecating. She will be missed.

To remember her, gifts to the American Humane Society and SPCA are appreciated.