Paul Batman

He is survived by his partner and wife of 39 years, Barbara Davieds, as well as daughters: Nica (Rob) Weeks, Risa (Jon) Wolf; granddaughters: Danielle and Shelby Weeks; brother, Keith (Barbara) Batman; nieces: Johanna and Emma; nephew, Caleb; stepchildren from a previous marriage: Tolak and Oona Besman and his many friends and extended family members on two continents.

After graduating from Indiana University, Paul moved to New York where he took a teaching position in Cayuga County. For the next several years, he lived in a commune, growing and selling organic vegetables, building a 12-sided house and working in social services. These early experiences were the beginnings of dual careers as a compassionate human services provider and a master woodworker. Paul worked in multiple capacities and social service agencies in Cayuga, Tompkins and Seneca counties. He worked in construction, retail furniture, and as a master cabinetmaker. He also served on the Lodi Town Board and helped lead the drive to build the Elizabeth Garnsey Delavan Library. He never ceased to build and serve.