Paul C. Vanek, Jr.

Dec. 21, 1921 - Dec. 11, 2020

On Dec. 11, 2020, Paul C. Vanek, Jr., passed away at his home at age 98.

Paul was born on Dec. 21, 1921, in Binghamton, NY to Paul and Mary Vanek. He graduated from Binghamton Central High School and proudly served stateside in the United States Air Force during WWII as a pilot and trained B-26 bomber pilots. He later served in the Air Force Reserves and retired as a lt. colonel. After the war, Paul returned to Binghamton and worked for Dunn & McCarthy shoe manufacturing, later moving to the Auburn plant and retiring as plant superintendent.

Paul was an avid golfer and member of Highland Park Golf and Country Club for many years. He also was a member of the Finger Lakes Radio Control Club and enjoyed building and flying radio-controlled model airplanes.

Paul was a devout Catholic and was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church in Auburn.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; his sisters: Carolyn Foughy and Wilhelmina Linsky; and a brother, Alfred Vanek. He is survived by his sons, Michael (Suzette), David (Meg), and James as well as grandchildren: Shan (Tom), Brian (Molly), Gray (JoElla), James, Jr. (Kate) and Terry; and seven great-grandchildren.