Paul D. Farrelly

AUBURN — Paul D. Farrelly, 84, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at home with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Joseph and Jane Riedy Farrelly.

He worked for the city of Auburn for many years in the sanitation and parks departments. He served in the US Air Force from 1954-1958. Paul was an active member of the SK American Legion Post #1324. He enjoyed bowling, traveling, golfing and was an avid Boston Red Sox and NASCAR fan.

He is survived by daughter, Lynda Woodman and husband, Carl, of Auburn; stepchildren: Roberta Laster, of AR, Thomas House and his wife, Sherry, of Port Byron; seven brothers: William E. Farrelly, of Seneca Falls, David A. Farrelly, of Auburn, Edward C. Farrelly, of Auburn, Bernard Farrelly, of Auburn, Richard J. Farrelly, of Auburn, Timothy J. Farrelly, of Auburn, Ronald Farrelly, of El Paso, TX; four sisters: Patricia J. McNabb, of Auburn, Catherine Smith, of El Paso, TX, Deborah Brew, of Montezuma, Susan Treat, of CO; grandchildren: Scott Farrelly, Jeniesa Scott, Mathew Scott, Christina House, Candyace Laster, Dominique Laster and Thomas House, Jr.; several great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his wife Joan Farrelly, brothers: Joseph and Thomas Farrelly and sisters: Shirley Halcomb and Jean Barry.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a memorial service and military honors to follow at 6 p.m.