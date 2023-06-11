Paul E. Bush

April 4, 1942 - May 28, 2023

AUBURN - Paul passed away peacefully May 28, 2023 at Upstate Medical University.

Born in Rome, NY on April 4, 1942, he moved to Auburn in 1976.

Paul was employed for many years with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters as a business agent at Local 382 in Utica/Rome and Local 506 in Auburn.

Paul was a volunteer with First Love Ministries Food Pantry, active with the Democratic Party, and a helping hand to anyone in need.

He is predeceased by first wife, Joan (Garofalo) Bush and his parents Henry and Carmella Bush. Paul is survived by his wife, Catherine (Muldoon) Bush; daughter, Susan (Bush) Orman, Somerset KY; son, Paul H. Bush, Rochester; sister, Anne Marie Lubecki, Rome; step-daughter, Dr. Catherine White (David) Furney; grandchildren: Joseph Orman (Peyton David), Madison WI and Talia Rune Furney; sister-in-law, Mimi Muldoon Brooks; as well as many close friends.

Donations may be made to the Rochester Area Community Foundation: http://www.racf.org/PBush or 500 East Avenue, Rochester NY 14607.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.