Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Paul E. Bush

April 4, 1942 - May 28, 2023

Paul passed away peacefully on May 28 at Upstate Medical University.

Born in Rome, NY, on April 4, 1942, he moved to Auburn in 1976. He was employed for many years with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters as a business agent at Local 382 in Utica/Rome and Local 506 in Auburn. Paul was a volunteer with First Love Ministries Food Pantry, active with the Democratic Party and a helping hand to anyone in need.

He was predeceased by first wife, Joan Garofalo Bush and his parents, Henry and Carmella Bush. Paul is survived by his wife, Catherine Muldoon Bush; daughter, Susan Bush Orman, of Somerset KY; son, Paul H. Bush, of Rochester; sister, Anne Marie Lubecki, of Rome; brother, Henry, of Naples, FL; stepdaughter, Dr. Catherine White (David) Furney; grandchildren: Joseph Orman (Peyton David), of Madison, WI, and Talia Rune Furney; as well as many close friends.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Upstate Medical Neuro ICU and Dr. Timothy Beutler; University of Rochester Medicine Dr. Johanna Hamel, Ann Ford Fricke and Dr. Zoe Williams; Dr. Martin Noonan and Dr. Evis Petrela.

A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers or Mass cards, the family requests contributions to the Rochester Area Community Foundation: http://www.racf.org/PBush or 500 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607.

Please leave a message for the family at https://farrellsfuneralserviceinc.com/