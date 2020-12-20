 Skip to main content
Paul F. Kelly

Paul F. Kelly

Paul F. Kelly

Paul F. Kelly

Dec. 2, 1951 - Dec. 13, 2020

AUBURN - Paul F. Kelly, 69, a lifelong resident of Auburn, went to final rest unexpectedly on Sunday December 13, 2020 at his home. Paul was the son of the late Francis and Marjorie (Peterman) Kelly.

Paul retired from New Venture Gear in Syracuse after more than 30 years of dedicated service. He was a former communicant of St. Mary's Church. Paul enjoyed being an outdoorsman and was deeply proud of his beloved children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his brother Joseph Xavier Kelly (Dianne); his sons Dr. Brian J. Kelly (Virginia), Kevin M. Kelly (Melody), Jason P. Kelly (Amy); four grandchildren, Clair and Logan (Brian/Ginny) and Rocko and Jaykob (Jason/Amy); as well as several nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

A private service will be held at the Pettigrass Funeral Home at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

