Paul J. Cool

Dec. 1, 1928 - Oct. 3, 2021

AGAWAM, MA — Paul J. Cool, 92, of Agawam MA, passed away comfortably and peacefully Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Westfield MA, at Noble Hospital.

Paul was a native of Auburn NY, born with his late twin sister Paula (Falsey) on Dec. 1, 1928 to Peter and Zita (Lauckarn) Cool.

Paul also was predeceased by siblings, Robert, Peter and Betty (Walsh), and the love of his life Jean (Brady) to whom he was married for 59 years until her passing in 2016. Paul and Jean lived the last 53 years in Springfield, MA. Paul leaves sons: Jeffrey, of Meridian ID (his wife, Bette and their children, Benjamin and Sarah), and James, of Feeding Hills MA (his wife, Joann and their children, Adam and Paige).

Paul was a graduate of West High in Auburn (1947), Auburn Business School, and Western New England College (1960). Paul also served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954, and spent the majority of his working career as a Contracts Specialist for Air Force and Navy at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford CT, until his retirement in 1989.