Paul J. Haberlau

AUBURN — Paul J. Haberlau, 83, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 28,2022 at his home.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Paul and Mary (Jackson) Haberlau. Paul was a East High School graduate, Class of 1957.

Soon after graduation, Paul served our country honorably in the US Marines.

He worked for various local plastic companies, retiring from Autech Industries in Auburn.

Paul was a very devout Catholic, longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church, where he was active as an usher and the monthly pasta dinners. He was very proud and an active leader for the Boy Scouts of America, Local Troop 38. He had the distinct honor of the Silver Beaver Award and was extremely happy to see all of his members in his troop become Eagle Scouts.

Paul enjoyed downhill skiing and working on classic cars and loved to keep his house and yard in immaculate condition. Most of all, Paul cherished the many special memories that were made with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Ann (Mancini) Haberlau; three sons: Paul M. Haberlau, David J. Haberlau, and Gregory G. (Cortney) Haberlau all of Auburn; two grandchildren: Kaylee and Jackson; a great-granddaughter, Charlotte; brother-in-law, Michael Mancini; two sisters-in-law: Barbara Talbot and Nancy Mancini; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was also predeceased by two sisters-in-law, Catherine Mancini and Michele Mancini and two brothers-in-law, David Mancini and William Talbot.

Friends and relatives are invited this Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, for Paul's Memorial Mass.

In lieu of flowers, any donations that may be made in Paul's memory, please donate to the Seymour Library, 176 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements by Petiigrass Funeral Home.