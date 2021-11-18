Paul J. Viggiano

AUBURN — Paul J. Viggiano, 79, of Auburn, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 13, 2021 in Naples, FL after a brief illness.

He was born in Auburn, NY, the son of the late Carmen and Mildred (Botti) Viggiano. He was a very devout Catholic with a strong faith in The Lord. Paul was a graduate of West High Class of 1959 and SUNY Oswego 1963. Paul worked for various schools for more than 37 years as an educator and retired from the Port Byron School District as a guidance counselor. He held many side jobs, he was active for 14 years in the Auburn community as a legislator in District 21, he worked at Homick's Men Store and taught night school for adults.

Paul spent many years coaching tennis, basketball and baseball. A YMCA workout enthusiast, enjoying pickle ball and an avid tennis player, Paul was also a member of Champions For Life. After a rugged morning of athletics and enjoying a cup of coffee at Dunkin Donuts with his buddies, Paul enjoyed his afternoons napping and/or watching tennis on television. He was an aficionado of the stock market and loved dabbling on his electronic devices, checking the latest stock quotes.

Above everything, Paul cherished and never missed any of his children's or grandchildren's sporting events and special events.

Paul had a heart of gold and would help anyone at anytime. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends both here and in Naples, FL.

He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 55 years, Antonietta (Zizza) Viggiano, of Auburn; three sons: Paul C. Viggiano, Christopher (Carrie) Viggiano, Mark Viggiano; four grandchildren: Kyler, Luke, Jax and Peyton Viggiano; a sister, Donna Lawton; sisters -in-law: Joanna Viggiano (Ken Cannon), Mimi (Tony) Epifani, Teresa (John) Traetta, Anna (John) Hemans, Ada (James) Jerome; brothers-in-law: Frank (Anna) Zizza, Gus (Sandy) Zizza; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews; and many friends both here in Auburn and his second home in Naples, FL.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his brother Carmen.

Calling hours are this Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Paul's Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church with the Rev. Louis Vasile as Celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.

Contributions may be made in his memory to the YMCA, William Street, Auburn, NY 13021.