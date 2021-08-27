Paul Jump

Feb. 12, 1948 - Aug. 21, 2021

TULSA, OK — Retired Master Sergeant Paul Jump, United States Air Force, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 after a brief illness. He was 73.

Paul was born in Auburn, NY. He was a graduate of Sherwood School, Sherwood, NY, and enlisted in the Air Force shortly after graduation, serving his nation with honor for 20 years.

On his retirement from the Air Force, Paul moved to Tulsa, OK, and became a stationary engineer. Paul was also an amateur radio operator, holding the license for station KC5ODW.

Paul never married and had no children. He was preceded in death by his father, W. Warren Jump, and his mother, Marjorie C. Jump (Smith), both originally of Aurora, NY. He is survived by a brother, Alan Jump, of Salinas, CA; a niece, Charity Mulligan (Jump) of Bassett, VA; and several cousins, nephews; and grand-nephews.

Arrangements are by Butler-Stumpff and Dyer of Tulsa, OK. The family has requested a private service. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family asks that donations be made in Paul's name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or to the American Cancer Society.