Paul L. Granato, Sr.

AUBURN — Paul L. Granato, Sr., 92, of Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, Monday evening, May 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of the late Samuel and Margaret (Donnelly) Granato.

Paul served honorably in the US Navy and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Auburn Community College. Paul retired from NYSEG after more than 42 years of service.

Paul enjoyed golfing, fishing, and playing softball. He also liked an occasional trip to the Utopia Club with his friends and spending the winters in Florida with his wife Grace where he enjoyed the company of cousins and friends. Paul will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Grace (Bauso ) Granato; four children: Margaret "Meg" (Richard) Rice, of MA, Robert (Cammi) Granato, Paul (Jeannie) Granato, Jr., Carol Ann Granato, of NJ; seven grandchildren: Lucas (Izzy) Rice, Kate Rice, Sam Granato, Nick (Ashley) Granato, Jessica Granato, Jacob Granato, Isabella Granato; two great-granddaughters: Nora Rose, Allie Claire; a brother, Bill (Renee) Granato; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; as well as several, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by a sister, Louise Granato.

Calling hours are this Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial is in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Paul's Mass of Christian burial will be this Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church with his cousin Rev. William Donnelly, as Celebrant.

Contributions in Paul's memory may be sent to either the St. Alphonsus Church Food Pantry or SS. Peter and John Church Soup Kitchen.