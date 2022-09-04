Paul Michael Ianiri

June 5, 1944 - Aug. 28, 2022

AUBURN - Paul Michael Ianiri, 78, of Auburn, NY, passed away on August 28, 2022, surrounded by his family. Paul was born in Auburn, NY on June 5, 1944 to his late parents Fay and Alphonso Ianiri.

Paul, along with his brothers Jefferey and Michael, attended Mt. Carmel High School. After high school, Paul went on to complete his Bachelors of Science degree from State University of New York at Albany.

Technology was a huge passion for Paul, as he served a long career as the Welfare Management Systems Coordinator for Cayuga County. Paul also taught computer classes at BOCES and enjoyed building computers for family and friends in his spare time.

Paul was an avid movie buff and computer show enthusiast. He was well known in the community for his involvement in fundraising and multiple sports leagues.

Paul was blessed with a large and loving family.

He is survived by his companion of 42 years, Joanne Butler; and their children and their families. Paul will be remembered at a private family event.

Paul never met a stranger. No matter where he went, or how far away he was from home, you could always hear someone calling, "HEY PM!"

Donations in honor of Paul can be made to the Throop Fire Department or the Activities Department at the Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.