Paul R. 'Bob' Coleman

AUBURN - Paul R. "Bob" Coleman, 87, of Auburn, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Bob was born and raised in Syracuse and lived the majority of his life in Auburn after marriage in 1956.

He worked for ALCO Products, Columbian Rope Co. and retired from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department as a Jailer. He held a number of volunteer positions, including past President of Finger Lakes Transportation, past President and volunteer fireman and constable at the Throop Fire Department, and served as a Scout Master. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. Bob was an active communicant and former trustee of SS Peter & Paul Church, and a past President of the Holy Name Society. He was an Air Force Veteran, Honorably Discharged in 1960.

Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking in his spare time. Bob was a Deacon at SS Peter & Paul, being ordained in 2000.