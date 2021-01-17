Paul R. 'Bob' Coleman
AUBURN - Paul R. "Bob" Coleman, 87, of Auburn, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Bob was born and raised in Syracuse and lived the majority of his life in Auburn after marriage in 1956.
He worked for ALCO Products, Columbian Rope Co. and retired from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department as a Jailer. He held a number of volunteer positions, including past President of Finger Lakes Transportation, past President and volunteer fireman and constable at the Throop Fire Department, and served as a Scout Master. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. Bob was an active communicant and former trustee of SS Peter & Paul Church, and a past President of the Holy Name Society. He was an Air Force Veteran, Honorably Discharged in 1960.
Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking in his spare time. Bob was a Deacon at SS Peter & Paul, being ordained in 2000.
Paul leaves behind his daughter Maryanne (Christopher) of Clay; his sons Scott (Lisa) of Johns Creek, GA and Robert (Rosemary) of Plymouth, MN; seven grandchildren, Ryan and Meghan Ross, Amanda Putman and Mitchell Coleman, Sarah Schumacher, Rebecca McInerney and Alyssa Coleman; and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister Doreen Collin of Denton, TX; four nieces and one nephew. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Natalie H. Coleman, his mother Helen Robillard and stepfather Willard Robillard.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff at Northbrook Heights; as well as to Fr. Vasyl Colopelnic for their care and compassion.
Funeral services are private with burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Contributions may be made in his memory to SS Peter & Paul Church, 136 Washington St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.