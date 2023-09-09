AUBURN - Paul "Rocco" L. Granato, Jr., 62, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, Wednesday afternoon, September 6, 2023 at the Auburn Nursing Home, with his loving family at his side.

He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the son of Grace (Bauso) and the late Paul L. Granato, Sr. Paul was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1979 and Delphi University graduate, Class of 83. Paul was an outstanding athlete, participating in baseball, football, basketball, wrestling and many golf leagues. He also coached many different sports teams in his earlier years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Paul was the owner of Advance Communication in Auburn, specializing in installing business telephone systems. Paul was definitely a people person, bartending for several years at the former Siracusa's Restaurant. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed cooking and hosting many cookouts and special occasions. He was an avid New York Mets and New York Giants sports fan.

Paul was a longtime communicant of St. Alphonsus Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Jeannie (VanOstrand) Granato of Auburn; three children, Jessica (Grant DeBease ) Granato, Jacob Granato, Isabella Granato; his mother, Grace Granato; mother-in-law, Virginia VanOstrand; three siblings, Margaret (Rick) Rice of Boston, MA, Robert Granato of Auburn, Carol Granato of NJ; five sisters-in-law, Karen (Rick) Dec, Kim (John) Bertonica, Kathleen Elice, Lisa (Frank) Barwinczak, Christy (John Bielowicz) VanOstrand; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Paul L. Granato, Sr.; grandmother, Anna Bauso; father-in-law, Clarence VanOstrand; and brother-in-law, Ronnie VanOstrand.

Calling hours are this Sunday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

Paul's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church with the Rev. Louis Vasile as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider any donations in Paul's memory to Auburn Nursing Home activities department or the Alzheimer's memory care program at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.